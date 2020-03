Here's a current list of school closures in our area

The following is a list of all school district closures in the Brazos Valley.

PARENTS AND GUARDIANS: Please check with each university or school district's website or social media pages for additional details of closures.

Texas A&M University

Classes are canceled March 16-20.

Online classes will resume on March 23.

Blinn College

Classes are canceled March 16-20.

Most classes will resume online on March 23.

Sam Houston State University

Classes are canceled March 16-20.

Online classes will resume on March 23.

Prairie View A&M

Classes are canceled March 16-20.

Bryan ISD

Classes canceled March 16-20.

Allen Academy

Classes canceled March 16-20.

Calvert ISD

Classes canceled March 16-20.

