Bryan ISD taps 20-year veteran educator as new Rudder High School principal

Rachel Layton will be the next principal at Rudder High School.

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint the 20-year veteran educator to the top spot at the high school. Layton has been with BISD all 20 years of her career.

Most recently, she was the principal of SFA Middle School. Layton was one of Rudder High School's original teachers when the school opened in 2007.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Rudder High School. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been established at Rudder,” Layton said. “I also want to extend my deepest thanks to the staff and students of SFA Middle School. I am a better person and educator due to the relationships I formed at SFA. I am honored to be able to work with the exceptional Ranger staff in order to positively impact the Rudder students.”

Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck is excited about the impact Layton will have at Rudder.

“Rachel Layton is Rudder High School! She was there from the beginning as a teacher, coach, Assistant Principal, and Associate Principal before serving as SFA Middle School principal these last three years,’ Whitbeck said. “I am very proud of her leadership and I think she will be a perfect fit to take this campus to the next level.”

Here is some background information about Layton provided by BISD:

Rachel Layton received her Bachelor of Arts from York College in York, Nebraska, and her Master of Education Administration from Lamar University in Beaumont.

She began her career as a teacher and coach at Rayburn Middle School, then taught history for five years at Bryan High School along with serving as a junior varsity girls basketball coach and assistant softball coach.

When Rudder High School opened in 2007, Layton began teaching history at the new high school along with coaching varsity softball and junior varsity basketball. After five years, she spent a year as a district-wide high school social studies specialist, before returning to Rudder as an assistant principal and then associate principal.

During Layton’s time as principal of SFA Middle School, she oversaw the opening of a new campus built as part of the 2014 bond. SFA also earned the prestigious National Institute of Stem Education (NISE) Certification, becoming the first middle school in the Brazos Valley and only the 21st in the country to earn this recognition for excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education.

Rachel is married to James Layton, who is employed at Fuel Cells Etc., specializing in electrochemical devices. They have two daughters, one is a freshman at Bryan High School, and the other a 6th-grade student at Rayburn Intermediate School.