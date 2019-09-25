Bryan IT teachers host community advisory meeting

Bryan school leaders are inviting the community to get more involved with students throughout the school year.

Last week Jason Cordes with Rudder High School and Carl Walther with Bryan High School hosted an information technology advisory meeting.

Their goals are to discuss hands-on opportunities for students within the community this school year and to better prepare students to use the skills they learn long after graduation.

“We want to connect the members of the community with the teachers so we can get an idea of how we can develop our curriculum to better serve the community,” said Cordes.

Representatives from Microsoft, Frog Slayer, and Texas A&M Advanced Technology were just a few of the several organizations that attended.

Cordes says they host these meetings every semester and hopes to get as many community members and surrounding school districts involved.

For more information reach out to the teachers at their schools.