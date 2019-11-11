Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discusses upcoming term on BVTM

City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was in the studio on BVTM to talk about his reelection and his plans for his next term.

The Super Park was a big talker ahead of the election, and Mayor Nelson says after four public meetings and a survey with residents’ needs, all of those concerns are being addressed with the park.

“I think we did a good job listening to them,” Mayor Nelson continued. “We’re all able to get something out of that park, and it’s going to be beautiful for the city.”

Mayor Nelson also says public safety will remain his top priority, along with economic development and other infrastructure projects.

“You’ll see us continue that with execution with the park, the redevelopment of Midtown, looking at the redevelopment of William J Bryan,” Mayor Nelson continued. “I won’t be voting to increase our tax rate or raise fees to pay for these things.”

Mayor Nelson says he’s excited to keep moving things forward to improve the city.

