Focus at Four: A conversation with the newly re-elected Bryan mayor

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson won his second term in office with 70 percent of the vote.

“It’s gratifying and humbling,” said Nelson. “I think it tells us that they like what we’re doing.”

On First News at Four, Nelson discussed the win and how he plans to move Bryan forward.

“I like elections, win or lose because it tells you how people are feeling,” Nelson said.

A significant issue in the Bryan mayoral race is the development of a new “premiere park” in the area where the Bryan Municipal Golf Course used to be. Both of Nelson’s opponents do not support the plan.

“We continue to listen,” said Nelson. “We asked people what they wanted, and we are putting in the top seven amenities that residents have asked for.”

Nelson also lauded the re-elections of Councilmen Ruben Marin and Prentiss Madison, saying he’s glad to keep up the “good work of the council.”

