Bryan Municipal Building has minor damage after recent windstorm

You'll notice some repairs coming to the Bryan Municipal Building in Downtown.

City staff tells KBTX Clay Falls the outside of the building was damaged during that big windstorm that hit the area on Jan. 10.

Caution tape is blocking off part of the steps to city hall. A repair plan is still being worked on.,

"All I know is its wind damage to the roof and contractors went up to look at it and are gathering the needed inspections and right materials to make the repairs," said Paul Kaspar, Bryan City Engineer. "So it's going to stay closed like that I think through the week and I don't know if they'll be done by the week or if it takes a little longer."

City staff said the insurance estimator is also looking at the damage on Thursday.

No word yet on how long the repair will take or its cost.