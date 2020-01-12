Bryan PD: Man stole ice cream cake, ate half a dozen treats without paying

Bryan police said they arrested a man accused of eating six ice cream treats without paying and then stole an ice cream cake from an area fast-food restaurant.

It happened at 413 E. Villa Maria Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, employees said they purchased the man a three-piece chicken dinner, but he refused to eat it. Instead, he proceeded to take the six ice cream bars from the refrigerator and eat all of them.

The man then walked out of the restaurant with a large Oreo cookie ice cream cake without paying for it.

The 32-year-old from Somerville was found sleeping outside a nearby convenience store by a police officer. Next to him was the half-eaten cake.

When the police approached him, they said he extinguished a cigarette in a cup of a soda, then proceeded to retrieve the cigarette and then drank the soda.

The man was arrested by police and charged with possession of marijuana and theft. He remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on an $880 bond.