Bryan police man following report of road rage attack

Bryan Police arrested a man Saturday night for an alleged road rage attack.

According to police, Austin Jones,25, of Conroe was swerving toward another vehicle on Highway 21.

When they were stopped at an intersection, police say Jones tried to get around the driver by hitting the side of their vehicle and blocking their path.

Police say after that, both drivers exited their vehicles and began fighting.

Witnesses say Jones knocked the victim unconscious and continued to hit his head multiple times before witnesses separated the two.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

The other driver was sent to the hospital with severe injuries.