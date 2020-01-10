Bryan Police need help identifying burglary suspect

Bryan police say they need the community's help to identify the second suspect in an overnight burglary.

Police say just after 2 a.m. on October 14, 2019, two people burglarized a coin-operated machine at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Kazmeire Plaza in Bryan.

Police identified and arrested Devin Johnson, 18, of Bryan. Police say he is the man in the maroon, and that they are looking for more information about the person wearing the gray hoodie in the video below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigating detective at (979) 209-5516 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.