Bryan police offering cash reward for gas station robbery suspect

Bryan police are looking for Ronald Dwayne Miller, 26, in connection to an aggravated robbery at a gas station on Villa Maria on Monday.

Investigators say that Miller is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, you should call the police.

Brazos County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any information that will lead to Miller's arrest. However, the reward is only good if information is sent in before 11:50 p.m. on September 14.

If you know anything about Miller's whereabouts, call Bryan police. You can submit a tip to Crimestoppers at their website. We've linked to it in the related links.

