Bryan Police Chief addresses media after arrest of Assistant Chief Rawls

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske addressed the media Friday after the arrest of one of his assistant chiefs.

Buske recounted the events surrounding the alleged assault involving Assistant Chief Wayland Rawls on Feb. 8. According to a probable cause report filed by the Texas Rangers, Rawls was off-duty when he attended a school fundraising event for Allen Academy on the evening of Feb. 8 in the 500 block of W. 26th Street.

Several witnesses told investigators Rawls first struck the victim with a closed fist multiple times in the face and body, and the man never struck back or attempted to fight back.

The victim suffered an abrasion to the top of his head, a black eye, redness, bruising to his left cheek, a broken finger, and bruising to the right side of his torso, according to the report.

The Bryan Police Department's Professional Standards Division is conducting its own investigation. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

To watch the full press conference, see the Facebook video below.