Bryan Police Officers Association hosting 3rd annual Blue Birdie Golf Classic

The Bryan Police Officers Association is gearing up for a golf classic tournament and they want you to be part.

Chris Gray was on BVTM Tuesday to talk about the 3rd annual Blue Birdie Golf Classic.

The event takes place on Monday, October 14 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Traditions Club in Bryan.

Tickets are $150 per person.

The tournament is a yearly fund raiser for BPOA's Mark Hiatt Scholarship Fund, Blue Angel Christmas Project, and the Blue Bunny community Easter Egg hunt.

For more information, visit the Related Links section.

