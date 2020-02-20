Bryan Police Officers recovering after accidental shooting inside PD

We have new details on how two Bryan Police Officers were accidentally shot Wednesday night inside police headquarters.

Bryan Police tell us the two officers with the Tactical Response Team had just finished training.

They had returned to the Police Department and were in the process of dismantling weapons and cleaning them when a handgun went off.

Police tell us they officers are doing well. They were both taken to a Bryan hospital and were treated and released Wednesday night.

The department is doing an administrative review to prevent future incidents like this from happening.