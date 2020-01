A Bryan man is in jail accused of stealing from a vehicle.

Friday night Bryan Police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Sic-Tiu for burglary of a vehicle.

Police said he and another suspect stole stereo equipment and speakers from an SUV on Memorial Drive.

Investigators say a witness chased the suspects and Sic-Tiu was found at a nearby hospital.

Police said the stolen items were recovered near the vehicle.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $3,000 bond.