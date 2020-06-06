Bryan Police asking for help locating missing woman

Bryan Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Officials say Martha Gonzalez, 34, was nowhere to be found when officers responded to a missing person with special needs at her home Saturday afternoon.

Police say they are concerned for Gonzalez’s safety because of her special needs and hearing impairment.

Gonzalez is described as a white female with a slim build and long black hair. Gonzalez was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white shirt.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information her whereabouts to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).