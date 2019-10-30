Bryan Police gear up for annual Blue Angel Program

The Bryan Police Officer's Association is preparing for its annual Blue Angel Program aimed at bringing a more joyful Christmas to kids in need.

Amanda Paris was on BVTM Wednesday to tell us how you can help an angel in need.

Beginning November 6, there will be a Christmas tree set up in the Bryan Police Department lobby decorated with angels, each bearing the name of a child in need. If you can't pick an angel, you can make monetary donations to the Bryan Police Officer's Association to help buy presents for the angels.

All presents are due December 2 and must be unwrapped.

