Bryan police investigating after boats, RV's broken into at storage business

Bryan police are searching for suspects who broke into several RV's and boats at a storage business early Sunday morning.

Six RV's and two boats were burglarized at Morningstar Storage on Boonville Road. One of the RV owners told KBTX they broke windows and stole things like blankets, pillows and a child's scooter.

Tuesday, officers were looking at a damaged fence at the storage business. Nearby neighbors said they are surprised.

"Well it's always good to know when those things occur and if it is close to you, so goodness, we appreciate the news keeping us up to date on those things," said Todd Keller, Box Drop Mattress and Furniture Co-Owner.

"It seems pretty secure and you'd think that a storage facility like that would be as well," said Keller.

"It was very random items that were taken so nothing specific. You know typically sometimes we have burglaries and they're specifically looking for electronics. This one, it was random items that were taken," said Kelley McKethan, with the Bryan Police Department.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video to see how many suspects were involved and that the business is fully cooperating.

"They sat down and had to download all that video. They helped us contact all the victims that were related to this case and so they spent almost all day Sunday helping us gather evidence for this case and we thank them for that," said McKethan.

A separate theft happened last week at a storage business on Highway 6 just north of Highway 21. Management and police said three units were broken into. Guns and tools were taken in that case.

Now neighbors are taking stock on their own security.

"It definitely makes us think and makes me wonder are we doing enough to makes sure that our merchandise is secure and safe, so we'll be checking those things as well," said Keller.

Police tell us no storage units were broken into Sunday. But after discovering the vehicle break-ins there police checked the other Morningstar location on Highway 30 and made two arrests.

Ashley Matthews and Gregory Wiggins were found at that business and arrested for drug possession.

Police say Matthews was discovered hiding inside a storage unit.

Police said Tuesday they've not been able to link them to Sunday's burglaries, but are still looking into that.

Tuesday afternoon KBTX received this statement from William Stephens, Morningstar Properties Vice President:



"Morningstar has been assisting both our tenants and local authorities with an investigation since early Sunday. Because the investigation is ongoing and may be connected to a series of other incidents at storage facilities in the area, we have no further comment at this time."