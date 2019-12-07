Bryan Police investigating aggravated robbery at local business

Bryan Police are searching for a man who held a clerk at gunpoint and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say that it happened Friday just before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of William J. Bryan Parkway.

The man entered the store with his face covered and demanded money from the clerk. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to contact the Bryan Police Department. Their phone number is (979) 209-5300.

