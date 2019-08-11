Bryan Police investigating aggravated robbery that left suspect shot

Bryan Police are still investigating an aggravated robbery that happened early Sunday morning. A gun ended up being fired inside a home.

Police tell KBTX a man and woman were inside a home in the 1200 block of California Street when another man walked inside with a gun and demanded money.

According to police, the male victim said he and the suspect struggled over the gun and it fired, striking the suspect.

Bryan Police said the suspect ran away and that the victims were not injured.

But investigators also said an hour before they received a call about the robbery, officers had responded to an area hospital after someone walked in with a gunshot wound. That person was admitted to the hospital and was listed in stable condition Sunday.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and the cases appear to be related.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).