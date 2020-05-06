Bryan police looking for suspected cigarette thieves

The Bryan Police Department is asking for your help identifying two people suspected of stealing cigarettes.

Police say the two individuals pictured above took multiple cartons of cigarettes from two convenience stores, without paying, on March 15.

Click here to see all surveillance pictures taken on the day of the alleged robbery.

If you recognize either suspect, call Bryan Police at (979) 209-5516 or CrimeStoppers at (979) 775-TIPS. Bryan Police ask that you refer to case number BP200200618.