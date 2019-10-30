Bryan Police looking for two men suspected in aggravated robbery

Bryan Police are looking for two men who they say robbed several people at gunpoint at a local apartment complex.

BPD says the three victims were inside an apartment on the 2800 block of Nash Street Tuesday evening when they answered a knock at the door. The two men demanded a bag with unknown contents inside, and the victims gave it to them.

Investigators say the two men took off from the scene in a vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Call Bryan Police if you have any information regarding this incident.

