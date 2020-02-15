Bryan police need help identifying man hit by a truck Saturday

Bryan police are asking for your help in identifying a man who was hit by a truck while attempting to cross the road Saturday.

Authorities say at approximately 7:00 a.m., a man was attempting to cross North Harvey Mitchell near Turkey Creek in Bryan, when he was hit by a Ford F-150 truck traveling north. The driver of the truck told police he was unable to avoid the man.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

At this time, police have been unable to identify him. He is a 40-50-year-old Hispanic male, according to police.

If anyone has information on the possible identity of the pedestrian, they are encouraged to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.