Bryan police need help identifying suspect in hardware store theft

The Bryan Police Department needs your help in identifying a man suspected of taking tools from a Bryan hardware store.

On Jan. 29, several tools were stolen from the big box hardware store in the 3200 block of Freedom Blvd. The suspect fled in a white Cadillac with stolen license plates out of Mobile, AL.

Investigators think the person in question may have ties to Mobile, AL or the Houston area.

If you recognize this person please call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477) or Detective Amamda Paris at 979-209-5516. Please reference Case# BP200101084.