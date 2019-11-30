Bryan Police say robbery suspect accidentally stabbed self in foot

A Bryan man was arrested Saturday accused of pulling a knife on a man and woman, threatening them and dropping the knife on the ground, stabbing his own foot.

Bryan Police say 20 year-old Anthony Green made terroristic threats early Saturday morning after a car he was riding in slowly followed a man and woman leaving Northgate. Police said the vehicle pulled into a driveway they were walking towards.

Then police said Green got out of the vehicle and threatened to harm them.

One of the victims said he was shoved to the ground by him.

Police caught up with Green at a Bryan emergency room after he'd

accidentally stabbed himself.

He's still in the Brazos County Jail tonight on bond of $8,000.

