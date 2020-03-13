Bryan Rotary 10 accepting Business Performance Awards nominations

The 27th Annual Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards will recognize the top 10 ten Brazos County businesses.

Any successful small business in Brazos County may be nominated that has economic growth, has significant economic impact and achievements within the community.

Businesses eligible for nomination must be an independent, privately-held corporation, proprietorship or partnership that has been in business at least 5 years. Franchises are not eligible. The entity must be headquartered in Brazos County with sales of more than $50,000 but than $25 million in the fiscal year and its five-year sales history (2014-2019) must show an increase from fiscal 2018-2019.

The community is encouraged to help identify every company that may be eligible for this award. Nominated companies will receive an application to submit their gross sales information. All submissions are confidential and only the percentage of sales growth is published.

Nominations are now open and will close March 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms can be completed on-line at www.bryan-rotary.com or for pickup at Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce and Anco.

The award winners will be announced during a luncheon on Wednesday, June 17 at the College Station Hilton Hotel.