Bryan Superintendent discusses TEA Ratings & Career Technology

The largest school district in the Brazos Valley is welcoming kids back to school. Bryan ISD begins class on Tuesday, August 20. On Monday, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about TEA ratings, Career Technology Education, and the bus system.

Since the 2018-2019 school year, Bryan ISD has gained five points in the TEA Ratings. However, the district still fell short of a B overall, coming in at 79.3.

Whitbeck says she's proud of how the district has improved and feels they will do even better in the next round of TEA Ratings.

"We're [going] in the right direction. I'm particularly proud of College Career Military Readiness. All three of our comprehensive high schools have A's and B's," Whitbeck said.

In an effort to expand career readiness, the district is opening new Career and Technical Education facilities. Whitbeck says in recent weeks, the district has been recognized for its career technology programs.

Finally, Whitbeck was asked about the district's bus system and if parents and students need to know about any recent changes. Her answer; "basically, no."

Whitbeck added that parents can stay informed and monitor a bus' progress through the district's Safe Stop app. There are also 25 more busses thanks to a bond issue passed by voters.