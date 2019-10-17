Bryan and College Station see rise in tire and rim thefts

Residents in both Bryan and College Station have seen a rise in tire and rim thefts.

In the last two months, the Bryan Police Department has received 16 reports from residents who said their vehicles were stripped of their wheels.

Detective Amanda Paris says they are seeing a common trend with these thefts.

“Mainly Chevy pickup trucks and GMC Yukons. We’ve seen them take all four tires and rims and leave either all of the lug nuts or just a few of them behind,” said Paris.

The College Station Police Department has received 10 reports of tire and rim thefts within the last month. Four of those thefts happened this week.

Paris says there are some things that may help protect your vehicle.

"They can purchase locking lug nuts for their vehicles and they can also just remain vigilant in their community. If you see or hear anything suspicious, give us a call and we'll come to check it out,” said Paris.

The Bryan Police Department has released a list of dates, times and neighborhoods where these crimes occurred. They are asking residents in these areas to double-check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

09/07 – 09/08 11:30 pm – 6:30 am Silkwood/Clearleaf area

9/10 – 9/11 10:30 pm – 7:00 am Settlers Way

9/22 – 9/23 11:30 pm – 4:00 am Turning Leaf/ Stubbs/Acheson

areas/Clearleaf MHP

10/1- 10/2 8:00 pm – 8:00 am Hidden Hollow

10/14 -10/15 10:00 pm – 7:30 am Nagle/Aspen and Aggie Station

Apts/ Kent/Holick

10/15 – 10/16 10:00 pm – 6:30 am Sorrento Ct/Positano Loop