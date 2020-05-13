City of Bryan approves final Midtown Area Plan

The City of Bryan's comprehensive Midtown Area Plan is now officially adopted.

On Tuesday evening, the city council approved final recommendations.

Over the course of the past 18 months the city had been seeking input on the comprehensive project. Now, the work continues to bring new development to the area between Downtown Bryan and Northgate.

City officials say they hope to see new development along the corridor in the middle part of town. They see future opportunities for new development: residential, retail and more.

"We’ve engaged the community for many, many months now; we asked to do that after the comprehensive plan--there were a lot of changes," said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson."It has now evolved into a whole Midtown plan with the rebirth and renewal of this section of Midtown in Bryan...I want to think all of the citizens for all they’ve done to be a part of that for helping to craft that."

Dealers Lighting on South College Avenue is in the heart of what's expected to be a major transformation.

"I'm very excited about it," said Kelly Sisco, Dealers Lighting branch manager. "All of the changes that are happening in this area with even Big Shots [Golf] coming in and everything they’ve already done so far... I think it can only make this area better."

City leaders are now looking at how the plan will adapt as the economy slows and businesses take a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The economy as a whole, as as nation, as a world, has taken a hit and we definitely see this, you know, a little bit of a lull, but we’ve still seen demand from developers that are interested in moving forward, and we think that this is a good time to bring in some more flexibility," said Lindsay Hackett, Bryan staff planner.

Hackett stressed that the city will still be seeking input.

"We’re hopeful that, going forward, things will still be strong and that Midtown will continue to grow even if we do experience a little bit of a slow down from this," said Hackett.

"I’d like to see it happen while I’m still working here," said Sisco. "But if it doesn't, I think it's still a fantastic opportunity for everybody in this area."

The city said they plan to make changes as voluntary as possible by providing many tools and few requirements. Those tools include pattern zoning and architectural plans already pre-approved for development.

In 2018, the city approved a $263,203 agreement with Miller Boskus Lack Architects for consulting.