Bryan assisting with renovations for Bowie School redevelopment project

The City of Bryan is helping with revitalization plans at a former school in downtown.

Tuesday, the city signed off on a $100,000 grant that will help with the restoration of the Bowie School which was built in 1918.

"We're going to have a lot of work that we wouldn't have had if we had just started fresh so it helps us to mitigate some of that expense and for that, we are very grateful," said Johanna Gessner, Gessner Engineering CEO.

Gessner Engineering and Vaughn Construction will be two of the main tenants. Johanna Gessner is one of the people heading up the project.

"I'm excited for the impact that it's going to have for this community," said Gessner.

"They are required to meet certain employee numbers and payroll figures so in a year when we verify that they would be eligible for another $100,000," said Lindsey Guindi, Bryan Director of Strategic Projects.

The city said they will also help with some on-street parking and bury utility lines in front of the building.

"This is probably one of the largest redevelopment projects the City of Bryan has seen in the last ten plus years so we can't be more excited to have them as our new neighbors in downtown," said Guindi.

Demolition crews are gutting the vacant building as part of the plan to restore it for new office space.

"It did fit our needs for a number of reasons," said Johanna Gessner.

The new office space will house 70 current employees and new hires. All of them will now be working downtown.

"We've already had a team member looking for homes down here to be near the office and I think that that impact is going to be felt and not just going to local restaurants but then also people needing to be close to work," said Gessner.

Gessner added asbestos abatement recently wrapped up while tenant finish-out should start in February.

The new building should be ready for businesses by July.

Bryan City Council Member Reuben Marin told KBTX Wednesday he's excited to have the project come to his district. He said the vacant building had experienced issues for years including crime and it's good to see it revitalized.