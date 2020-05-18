Phillips Event Center donated to City of Bryan

The Bryan City Council approved a multi-million dollar donation to the city at Monday’s city council special meeting.

Local developer Wallace Phillips donated the $5.8 million Phillips Event Center along with the amenities that come with it, including a pool, six tennis courts, and a restaurant.

Three years ago, Phillips donated the golf course attached to the event center to the city, allowing the city to make room for the upcoming Travis Bryan Midtown Park off of Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

“This fits into the city's use of the golf course, which is the city park, to have the rest of the event center and we thought it was a nice gift to the city,” said Phillips.

At the meeting on Monday, it was a unanimous vote to approve the donation, along with approving the purchase of the five acres of land next to the driving range, to allow it to get back to its previous size.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says that this donation is a huge asset to the city, which will allow them to bring in more tourism and growth.

“If you look at the number of 100-year decisions, these are the kind of things that generations to come will say ‘what a beautiful asset’,” said Mayor Nelson. “There are just not a lot of cities in the US that have this kind of facility, with 100 acres surrounding it.”

The mayor says this is a great step up from the previous city golf course.

“We were losing between 200,000 to half a million dollars a year at that old golf course,” said Mayor Nelson. “Now, we have a beautiful golf course, a beautiful facility, and we can hold events here.”

The mayor says they are working out the details to decide whether the facility will be used to generate revenue with its event space that could then be put back into the city.

“The City of Bryan truly has a jewel,” said Mayor Nelson.

