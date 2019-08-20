Bryan city leaders welcome kids back to school with supplies

Students in Bryan were greeted by some city leaders for back to school Tuesday morning.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Councilman Prentiss Madison handed out school supplies to hundreds of kids at Kemp-Carver Elementary School.

Suddenlink hosted the back to school event.

This was the first year the mayor and city councilman got to participate.

"And it's an excuse to greet people to let them know that we're happy for them, that we're excited for them," said Mayor Nelson.

"My kids went to Carver- Kemp Elementary. It just feels good to get out this morning," said Madison.

"Pencils, erasers, folders. Just give them a little bit additional, help them in their learning," said Travis Nance. Suddenlink Regional Vice President.

Suddenlink is doing the free school supply event in markets they serve across the state.

