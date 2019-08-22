Thousands attend Bryan community pep rally and fireworks show

There was a big turnout Thursday night in Bryan for a community pep rally.

The event happened at Merrill Green Stadium following the scrimmage verses Bryan High and Rudder High Schools.

The program was put together by both the City of Bryan and the Bryan ISD. The pep rally involved students from all across the district and it included a fireworks show.

They were able to do the fireworks show even with the burn ban, because they were able to get special approval from the fire department.

The event was to honor the memory of longtime Bryan ISD employee Ann Wilder and her endless contributions to the district and its students.

