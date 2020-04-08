Bryan company building intubation boxes for local hospitals

A Bryan company is stepping up to help medical staff with an added piece of protection while they treat patients with COVID-19.

The president of Acme Glass in Downtown Bryan, Mitchell Morehead, says they typically replace car windshields at that location, but when he got a call from a friend in the medical field, they did a slight pivot.

Morehead’s friend asked him if he thought he would be able to build intubation boxes. The boxes are made out of plexiglass, are open on one side, and have holes on the other for the doctors to use.

Dr. Umbert Hart with CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan says devices like this add an extra layer of protection when patients have to be intubated.

“It's crucial because of the supply chain disruption that this COVID-19 pandemic has created. We are having to come up with new ideas on how to manufacture devices of protective equipment both here locally and in everybody’s communities,” said Dr. Hart.

Morehead says that they mold the materials into a box shape, cut a hole where needed, and glue the whole thing together.

“We are still waiting to continue to ask for different recommendations on how we can modify them to better serve,” said Morehead.

After donating five total boxes to Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, and CHI St. Joseph in Bryan, Morehead got feedback and was asked to add additional holes on the side so another medical professional can assist.

Morehead has donated these boxes to hospitals in Southeast Texas and is continuing to do so. He says they can make about five per day, but they are running out of materials. Morehead says it is because of an increase in demand for plexiglass from many companies ordering face shields for workers.

“We are finding that there are some inventory shortages in our industry, so we are working on trying to find other suppliers to have it brought in to accommodate the need,” said Morehead.

Morehead says he is glad that he is able to still keep his doors open during the pandemic and continue to serve this community.

“It is absolutely an honor to be able to provide a product like this that helps with this whole big crazy issue that we are faced with as a country. The fact that here in Bryan, Texas we can build something that serves that purpose is really rewarding,” said Morehead.

