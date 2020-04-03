Three Bryan police officers test positive for COVID-19

The Bryan Police Department says three of its officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to KBTX, BPD says all three officers seem to have mild cases of the virus and seem to be recovering well.

The department says they are reasonably confident that these officers did not have interactions with the public as officers.

Bryan police say they are working closely with the Brazos County Health District and medical professionals at this time, and sending anyone home to self-isolate if they exhibit symptoms of the virus.

The department did not specify what capacity these officers work in within the department.