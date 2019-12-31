Bryan councilman reflects on the city's accomplishments in 2019.

The city of Bryan has seen a lot of change and growth this year from a municipal election to the development of the Regional Park project.

"2019 has been phenomenal for the city of Bryan," said Bryan councilman, Brent Hairston.

"The theme of this year for Bryan has been "preparing for the future" both as it relates to the annexation of the RELLIS campus, and development of the midtown project including the Super Park. That's been great and will have long term effects for the city."

"I think one of the major things that we also passed in 2019 was the idea of improving the quality of neighborhoods, particularly in the northside of Bryan; trying to get folks into more permanent dwelling structures," said Hairston.

Hairston said another accomplishment they saw this year was when Gessner Engineering purchased the Bowie School with plans of renovating it.

"So they've already started gutting most of the building and they're starting over and rebuilding the interior of that building and correcting any issues it had and the big thing is that they will ultimately bring 70 jobs to downtown Bryan," said Hairston.

While the city has had successes, they've also been met with some challenges as Bryan continues to grow.

"We will continue to have traffic issues, we have to keep up with infrastructure and those are the main challenges and that's something we pay attention to every single day and continue to look at and plan for the future," said Hairston.