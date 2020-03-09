Bryan couple arrested after drugs, gun found in car

A Bryan couple is charged with possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia after police find a gun and several grams of meth in a vehicle. Two children were also in the car at the time.

Police say Jim Simmons, 38, and Jasmine Simmons, 22, were arrested Sunday night. Officials spotted Jasmine slouched inside her vehicle. While monitoring her, officers saw several people walk up to the door and then quickly walk away. That’s when officers believe drug deals were being done.

When officers approached her vehicle, they found a handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console. Jasmine said the gun belonged to her, but she was using it for protection. She also claimed she was waiting on her husband who was visiting a friend about car parts.

When Jim returned, officers found meth in his sweater pocket, along with another plastic baggy in a tobacco tin in his back pocket. Jim claimed he found the tin in a parking lot and didn’t know what was inside.

Jim was convicted of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm in May 2003.

Inside the vehicle, cops found a digital scale, several 9mm bullets, more tobacco tins with meth and a glass pipe. JIm was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jasmine was arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

