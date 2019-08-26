Bryan couple puts ‘Blessing Box’ outside front door to help those in need

One small act of kindness can have a ripple effect within a community, and that's exactly what a local couple is hoping for with a new addition right outside their front door.

On most days, you will see people from all walks of life in Downtown Bryan.

"To change the world, it starts with us doing something and just small things can make a huge impact in someone's life," said Bryan resident Heidi Campbell.

Campbell and her husband Troy had an idea.

"Take what you need, leave what you can."

That’s the motto of her family's Blessing Box.

"There's a lot of other ministries and resources in the community, but sometimes you need something outside of normal service hours, so this could be kind of a 24/7 resource for people," Campbell said.

Heidi and Troy stock the Blessing Box with non-perishable food and toiletries. It's posted in their front yard.

"There are always people in need, there will always be people in need, and it takes kindness to meet that need," Troy Shepherd said.

But it’s not just a stop to grab a few snacks if you need them. A jar for prayer requests and handwritten notes are on the other side of the Blessing Box.

"I think we all need a little nudge every once in a while to remind us the gestures don't have to be grand," Aneya Elbert, a friend of the family, said. She helped write some of the notes for a stranger in need.

"My hope is that it does allow them a little bit of encouragement to keep going just for that day," Elbert said.

The Blessing Box is part of a bigger message and Heidi says she hopes it spreads across our region.

“My heart is that it would spread a kindness revolution here in the Brazos Valley," Campbell said.

You can find the Blessing Box in Bryan behind the Brazos County Health District along North Houston Avenue.