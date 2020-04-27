Bryan couple wants to spread the word of God through a new online campus

Following the shelter-in-place order in Texas last month, churches were encouraged to move to an online format until it's safer to hold in-person services and many of them have been doing that now for weeks.

A Bryan couple says an online campus is something they were planning before the pandemic happened.

Now they're ready to take their testimony to the web.

Ray and Tina Galindo have launched One Love City Church and they're doing it from inside their home.

Years ago Tina had kidney failure. She says her faith is what helped her get through it.

"I remember my mom telling me you're going to live through this because this is going to be your testimony and you're going to be able to help because at that time I was a single mom, she was like you're going to be able to help single moms just like you," said Tina.

Ray says he is very supportive of his wife's vision of becoming a pastor. He knows growing a church won't be easy but they're praying the support will be there.

"It's definitely something we're ready to start and I know God is going to have his hand on us," said Ray.

The Galindo will host their first service next Sunday on May 3. You can watch it on Facebook by clicking here.

