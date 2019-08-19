Bryan daycare shutdown over state citations

A Bryan daycare is closed after state officials shut down operations Friday.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services says Kiddie Academy on Copperfield Drive failed to comply with minimum code standards.

Licensing officials say the daycare was given nearly 20 citations since receiving their permit to operate in 2018. Many include issues with background checks, health and safety hazards, and infant care concerns.

A spokesperson for the daycare says the facility will reopen Tuesday morning. He says their closure Monday is for owners to work with state and local officials to ensure their business continuity.

KBTX is working to confirm those details with the state.