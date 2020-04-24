Bryan expands allowances for COVID-19 business relief funding to rent, utility assistance

The City of Bryan is expanding its allowances on COVID-19 relief funding.

Last month, the Bryan city council approved a matching grant of $500,000 for the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

Of that funding, 80% was allocated to small businesses in Bryan, providing payroll assistance specifically. The remaining $100,000 is allocated for non-profits.

On Friday, city council members approved an expansion of the grant—not in dollar amount but in allowances for the funds. Small businesses may now apply for this money to use not only on payroll assistance but also for rent and utility assistance.

With the City of Bryan’s matching grant—and with Wednesday's KBTX fundraiser for the fund—that brings the total raised by the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to more than $1 million.

At the special meeting Friday, the council also approved allowing the city manager to make budgeted purchases of up to $100,000, raising the limit from $50,000 dollars.

