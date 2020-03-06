Bryan finishes major improvements to Burton Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility

Residents in Bryan and College Station can now breathe a little easier near the Burton Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The city recently finished more than $1.6 million improvements to the treatment plant that borders College Station. They replaced what's called a digester with a new aeration and blower system. And we can tell you it smells much better than the previous set up there.

"As always the City of Bryan, we're committed to being good neighbors, and good stewards here and we're always looking at our processes and for areas of improvements. This was one that was about two years in the makings but I really think the citizens are going to get a benefit," said Mark Jurica, Bryan Treatment and Compliance Manager.

"With the new upgrade from the anaerobic digester to aerobic digestion we've mitigated the odors. We've minimized the offsite presence of us being in the area," said Victor Harris, Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor.

That facility treats an average of 5.3 million gallons of water daily. The treatment plant has been in service since 1948.