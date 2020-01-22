Firefighters free woman trapped in pickup after hitting traffic light pole

Emergency crews in Bryan are on the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck that hit a traffic light pole.

Emergency crews respond to a pickup truck crash Wednesday night at E. 29th Street and E. Villa Maria Road.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at E. 29th Street at E. Villa Maria Road.

Firefighters used rescue tools to free a woman who was temporarily trapped inside the truck. She was taken to a hospital with unknown type injuries.

It's too soon to say what caused this crash but first responders have been busy tonight responding to multiple accidents as rain continues to fall.