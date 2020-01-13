Bryan focusing on ageing infrastructure during upcoming council meeting

The City of Bryan is focusing on updating some of the city's infrastructure at Tuesday's council meeting.

A lot of the possible changes are aimed at the sewage system.

Several of the items include Woodville Road street drainage and utility improvements, engineering for Texas Avenue improvements, and designing the west side sewer interceptor and lift station. That all comes out to around $8 million.

"As we grow we have to provide for that expensive infrastructure but we also have aging infrastructure that we're also trying to renovate," said Mayor Andrew Nelson.

City Council is meeting Tuesday, January 14