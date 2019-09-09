Bryan hosting National Night Out Kick-Off Event

The City of Bryan is gearing up for National Night Out with a Kick-Off event.

The party is Thursday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m. at the Target on Briarcrest Dr.

Several local law enforcement agencies and fire departments will be at the event to get to know the community ahead of the actual National Night Out on October 1. Residents will also be able to sign up for a neighborhood block party on the day.

There will be plenty of family-friendly events and information about area first responders and resources, as well as fingerprints and photographs for child identification.

For more information about the events, visit bryantx.gov/police.