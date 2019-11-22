Bryan hotel offering Texas-inspired Thanksgiving

Want a hassle-free Thanksgiving this year?

The Campfire Restaurant at the Stella Hotel in Bryan is hosting a traditional Thanksgiving brunch with a Campfire spin.

“Our approach to Thanksgiving this year was familiar, approachable, and with a Texas twist on it,” said Campfire’s Executive Chef’s Patrick Taylor. “We source the best ingredients, and we let the ingredients speak for themselves.”

The Thanksgiving brunch will be served buffet style, and will feature: a carving station, gulf seafood display, charcuterie selections, Texas-inspired and Thanksgiving styled sides, and Chef Kyrbies famous cakes and traditional pies.

Some notable food items from the menu: Cajun fried turkey with honey mustard; maple bourbon-glazed ham; bacon, onion & rye dressing; sage-infused whipped potatoes; and for a complete menu list, click here.

“We are fairly unique in the way we approach food and sourced ingredients, so we find the finest things and try to really let that represent the state of Texas.”