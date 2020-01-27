Bryan issues record number of home building permits in 2019

The Brazos Valley just keeps growing, and as more people have started to call Bryan home, the city has issued more home building permits than ever before.

"At the end of 2019, we saw a 127% increase in our overall permits. We ended up at 595 and that's single-family detached homes," said Bryan Business Liaison and Special Projects Manager, Frank Clark.

The city says there are 13 new subdivisions or new subdivision phases in development, accounting for more than 1,500 lots. Clark says the surge in construction is due to a number of factors including a builder's incentive program that the city implemented in 2013.

"We incentivized builders to build in Bryan in square footages ranging between 2,000 to 3,000 square feet," said Clark. "We're waiving all the permit fees and sewer taps so it makes it more affordable for a builder to build in Bryan, and it makes it more affordable for a family to purchase a home because the homes are lower."

I also spoke with Randy French, the President of Stylecraft Building Inc. on the rise in recent construction in Bryan.

"I think it's a two-pronged reason. The first is the affordability factor," said French. "Secondly, the other anomaly I think with this is there's a lot of single-family rental housing built in Bryan this year that typically we would not see. I think it's bloated the numbers somewhat, but I think even if those weren't here, you would still see a nice uptick in Bryan permits this year versus last year or versus what the neighborhood in the south is doing."

French says the long-term future in Bryan looks fabulous but that we always need to keep looking at the next recession and what could happen there.