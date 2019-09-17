Bryan looking to expand corridor beautification partnership to Midtown

The City of Bryan is looking to expand its corridor beautification partnership into some new areas.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, the staff is recommending a partnership to make Midtown and areas like College Avenue more aesthetically pleasing. The program first started on Texas Avenue with several businesses like Buddy's Appliance, Bryan Pediatric Dentistry and Manuel and Theresa's School of Hair Design participating.

Some of Bryan's busy streets have older buildings that could use a face-lift. As the city grows leaders are focusing on breathing new life into Midtown the area south of Downtown to Northgate.

"Well, I think any investment that a business makes on their property to make it a nicer looking property invites business. You know people want a clean environment," said David Shumate, who owns Ike's Small Engines on South College Avenue.

He wants to hear more about the city's expansion of the corridor beautification partnership.

"As we stand here I’ve counted no less than 100 cars you know traveling up and down this road so it’s a thoroughfare so it's a highly used road so making it better would just be better," he said.

Businesses that want to enhance their property would have to pay for 50 percent. The other half would be paid by the grant money. The city wants to budget $100,000 for the upcoming year.

"It could be to the façade. It could be to adding landscaping, improving signage, things like that to really give a property kind of like a face-lift and it's been very successful. We have some properties that we can pinpoint on Texas Avenue that really are happy with the success we've had," said Linsday Hackett, Bryan Project Planner.

"We've already been kind of talking about maybe doing stained glass windows in sections and cleaning up the outside appearance. And with something like this might move it up to happening a lot faster," said Barry Ivins, owner of Carney's Pub and Grill.

"It's really exciting that Bryan is taking a sense of interest in Midtown and the part where we’ve been at for so long," Ivins said.

For Shumate, it's something he'll look into.

"I'm game for sprucing things up. Updating, making things look a little bit better. We plan on staying in this building forever," he said.

City staff said the larger the impact the more likely they'd approve the project. The grant money is only available for businesses.