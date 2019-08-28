Bryan looking at future growth near recently annexed RELLIS campus

New buildings and more people are converging at the Texas A&M System's RELLIS campus.

Enrollment at the new location is now 2,583. Blinn College and A&M System officials said Wednesday that number keeps climbing. The RELLIS campus is booming with new academic and research buildings and thousands of people coming here every day.

The City of Bryan is planning for much more growth on its west side.

"We are so excited to have RELLIS campus in the City of Bryan. As of May 15th it was annexed to the City of Bryan so and not just the campus itself but the surrounding area and what this means for the entire community," said Joey Dunn, Bryan Deputy City Manager. "This is a gateway to Bryan / College Station, Texas A&M and certainly we see so many great improvements."

Dunn said they are planning for future development in the area. Right now some of the needed infrastructure is being worked on.

"Water and sewer are kind of the main primary feeders if you will into you know growth along corridors and so you know we're doing our part on that and also electric as well," said Dunn.

"For the Bryan / College Station area particularly Bryan part of it, it's going to be a real economic development tool for them," said John Sharp, Texas A&M University System Chancellor.

"This place has exploded. It’s only, three years ago it was a horse pasture with a few folks out here and it’s really amazing what’s happened. What we hope people will do, on October 5th we’re going to have an open house for the community. It’ll be the largest fireworks display in the history of Brazos county for sure," said Sharp.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson tells said Wednesday there will be new opportunities for nearby development.

"The City of Bryan is one of the fasted growing communities in the country and you're seeing growth in both multi-family as well as single-family residential development in all areas of Bryan," said Nelson.

“Well we’ve put a lot of faith and trust, I think it’s well-founded in Texas A&M to do what they’re doing here and they’re delivering," he added.

"You’re talking 2500 students this fall. Now they need places to go eat, buy gas, live hopefully within hopefully a reasonable distance so we're going to do all we can to make sure that can be done," said Dunn.

The city is also looking at having a fire station on the RELLIS Campus or nearby in the coming years, to have faster fire and EMS response.