Man charged in deadly crash has plea agreement tossed following new arrest

Jesse Flores, Jr. was arrested in May 2018 on charges related to a crash that killed his brother. On Monday night, the Bryan man was arrested for driving while intoxicated hours after entering a plea agreement in connection with the 2018 crash.

Police said the night of the incident, the brothers were in a truck together. They say Flores was driving when the truck left the road and smashed into a tree near Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. Following the crash, Flores left the scene and was later charged with accident involving death.

On Monday, Flores entered a plea agreement related to the fatal crash. According to court documents, later that night, College Station police saw Flores sitting in his SUV at a stoplight on F&B Road. Police said his head was down, his eyes were closed, and that he admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

This is not Flores' first visit to the Brazos County Jail. He's been arrested more than 50 times. One arrest came right after the crash that killed his brother.

Flores remains in jail but this time without a bond. Judge Kyle Hawthorne also threw out his plea agreement following Monday's arrest.

It remains unclear what will happen next with the charge involving the crash because the case is still pending.