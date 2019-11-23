Bryan man accused of smashing gas station window, assaulting employee

A local man who was denied the use of a bathroom at a convenience store was arrested after he smashed a window at the business and assaulted an employee.

Zachary Duncan, 21, of Bryan was arrested around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at Northgate.

College Station police say he went to the convenience store at the corner of Boyett Street and University Drive and attempted to use the restroom.

The manager kicked him out of the store, according to a police report. Duncan responded by hitting a glass window with his fist and then he punched the manager of the store in the face, said police.

Duncan was arrested and is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Criminal Mischief, and Public Intoxication.